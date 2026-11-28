The proposed insurance distribution reforms are aimed at giving policyholders a greater say in an industry where market forces have largely worked in favour of insurers and distributors, Swaminathan S. Iyer, whole-time member (life) at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), said at the Mint Money Festival 2026 in Mumbai on Saturday.

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“There was an intent in 2023 to relax the way industry works in the context of ease of doing business, and we believed that market forces would find the balance. But what we see three years down the line is that market forces are restricted to between the insurer and the distributor, and policyholders per se do not have any say,” Iyer said.

Irdai's 23 September consultation paper proposed tighter limits on commissions paid to insurance agents and distributors, a gradual reduction in insurers’ operating expenses over five years, and measures to curb mis-selling. However, Iyer pointed out that only 18% of the over 200,000 responses received on the consultation paper were from policyholders, with the bulk of it coming from agents and insurers.

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The regulator will also closely monitor how insurance products are designed and priced, as every aspect of product design adds to its cost, Iyer said.

A necessary role While acknowledging that insurance is largely sold rather than bought, both in India and globally, Iyer said distributors remain necessary because of the complexity of insurance products and the need for insurers to verify customers in person.

“What we can do collectively is to ensure that products are simpler, products are easier to understand, and clearer, more transparent upfront,” he said.

Iyer also stressed the need to make it easier for customers to compare insurance products with other financial products, while accounting for the cost of insurance protection. The rollout of the proposed public information registry, he added, is also aimed at bringing out this transparency in products and pricing.

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He also pointed out that distributors often push newly launched insurance products even when there is little change in the underlying offering. Customers, owing to a lack of awareness, tend to rely on what their distributors recommend.

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“There is a mandate for suitability, but unfortunately it's a retrofit. We have to push for better consumer awareness,” Iyer said, acknowledging that improving awareness was also the regulator's responsibility.

On the need for an industry-wide campaign similar to the mutual fund industry's awareness initiatives, Iyer said existing insurance campaigns had not reached a wide enough audience and that the regulator would undertake its own initiatives to educate customers.

“Campaigns have not been as wide. So there is more that needs to be done there. Having said that, from a regulator's angle also, we will also be getting into creating more awareness, not really from a marketing perspective, but from awareness initiatives that's something that will start off."

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