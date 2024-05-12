Mint Primer | An OpenAI search engine? Decoding the growing buzz
Summary
- If OpenAI releases a search engine, it will compete with not only Google (the market leader with over 80% share) but also with Microsoft’s Bing that is anyway powered by ChatGPT.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has managed to keep the buzz going around the release of a generative pre-trained transformer (GPT)-5 and a ChatGPT search engine by calling previous versions “dumb". Here’s why enterprises would do well to seek alternatives.