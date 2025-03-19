Mint Primer | Andaman and Nicobar: Can it remain pristine?

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, known for biodiversity and isolated ancient tribes, is in the news as India moves to promote tourism and industry in the archipelago. What impact might these projects have and what are the concerns raised by environmentalists and locals?

What are the govt’s plans for the islands?

In 2021, the government introduced the ‘Great Nicobar Project’ worth over ₹72,000 crore, which includes an airport, a sea cargo terminal called Galathea Bay Port, and a natural gas and solar power plant. Work on the Galathea Bay Port is expected to start first, with 11 firms having expressed interest in the project worth ₹44,000 crore. The government also plans to promote tourism in the uninhabited islands of the archipelago, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Besides this, the Union shipping ministry reportedly wants to build an international cruise terminal, according to The Hindu.

What is the status of these projects?

In September last year, the Union government formally notified Galathea Bay Port as a ‘major port’, although work is yet to start. It has also allocated funds to promote tourism in heritage sites located on the islands. Per a ministry of tourism statement released this week, the Union government has allocated ₹27.57 crore since 2016-17 to develop various islands in the archipelago and the capital city Port Blair. The island authorities are also promoting tourism by opening beaches late into the night, launching new eco-tourism resorts, and privatising the government-run Megapode Resort in Port Blair in 2023-24.

Read more: This hotel chain doubles down on spiritual tourism, luxury & metro hubs

Does Andaman and Nicobar have much tourism?

Domestic tourists to the island grew 37% to over 323,000 in 2023 and then more than doubled to 710,000 in 2024, although fewer than 12,000 foreign tourists visited that year. In FY24, the shipping ministry sanctioned 28 projects worth over ₹5,400 crore for Lakshadweep and for Andaman and Nicobar Islands including a new port for passengers and tourists at Port Blair.

How will the projects affect the islands?

Ideally, these should boost the local economy. Galathea Bay Port is expected to handle a large amount of cargo by 2028. In September 2024, Port Blair’s Veer Savarkar airport started flights to southeast Asia. However, tourism revenue isn’t growing fast. Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation (ANIIDCO) reported a 5% increase in revenue to ₹490 crore in FY24 but profits after tax were down 4%. However, these projects could hurt the islands’ sensitive ecology and protected tribes.

What are the concerns on the environment?

Environmentalists say the Centre is compromising the ecology for these mega projects. In 2021, it declared a minimum eco-sensitive zone of just 0-1 km near the proposed Galathea Bay Port, leaving the surrounding area with no protection. The Nicobar Islands are one of four major biodiversity hotspots in India. Endangered giant leatherback turtles lay eggs at beaches near the proposed port. A petition in the Calcutta High Court filed by a former tribal affairs secretary alleges that the plan violates forest and tribal laws.

Read more: BWH Hotels eyes growth in India with 100 properties in 5-7 years