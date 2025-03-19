Mint Primer | Andaman and Nicobar: Can it remain pristine?
Summary
- Per a ministry of tourism statement released this week, the Union government has allocated ₹27.57 crore since 2016-17 to develop various islands in the archipelago and the capital city Port Blair.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands, known for biodiversity and isolated ancient tribes, is in the news as India moves to promote tourism and industry in the archipelago. What impact might these projects have and what are the concerns raised by environmentalists and locals?