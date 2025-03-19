Mint Primer | Andaman and Nicobar: Can it remain pristine?

What is the status of these projects?

In September last year, the Union government formally notified Galathea Bay Port as a ‘major port’, although work is yet to start. It has also allocated funds to promote tourism in heritage sites located on the islands. Per a ministry of tourism statement released this week, the Union government has allocated ₹27.57 crore since 2016-17 to develop various islands in the archipelago and the capital city Port Blair. The island authorities are also promoting tourism by opening beaches late into the night, launching new eco-tourism resorts, and privatising the government-run Megapode Resort in Port Blair in 2023-24.