Mint Primer: Budget homes are in coma. Can they be revived?

How did affordable housing lose its sheen?

Sales of homes priced at ₹40 lakh and below have been falling over the past five years in top cities. Even as the overall property sector witnessed a recovery, budget housing continued to bleed. While home sales climbed sharply from 2019 to 2023, the share of affordable housing dropped from 38% to 19% during the period. In January-March of 2024, the sales share stayed flattish, at 20%. Not just sales, budget housing supply or new launches too shrank from 40% to 18% in the same period. The decline of affordable housing became increasingly apparent after the pandemic, as larger, premium homes gained favour.