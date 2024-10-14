Elon Musk wows the world with mid-air space circus. So what?
Elon Musk's SpaceX used mechanical 'chopsticks' to grab Starship's huge booster, known as Super Heavy, mid-air after separation from the rocket. This novel approach improves the booster's reusability by avoiding ocean landings and reducing costs and turnaround time. We explore how it will also increase the efficiency of missions to the Moon and Mars and open the doors for interplanetary travel.