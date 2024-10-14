How do these mechanical chopsticks work?

Attached to SpaceX's launch tower, Mechazilla, these so-called chopstick arms can grab and secure the rocket booster as it returns to the launch pad after separating from Starship, which comprises a spacecraft and the Super Heavy rocket. During recovery, the booster returns to the launch site, descending with grid fins to control its orientation. As the booster falls, the arms align vertically along the tower, controlled with precision motors and actuators, and grab the booster from either side. The system eliminates the need for ocean landings, preventing corrosion and reducing refurbishment time.