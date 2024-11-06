Industry
Flight scare: Why hoax calls are untraceable
Summary
- Modern-day hoax and scam calls use the Internet, meaning they aren’t delivered through a conventional telephone line or SIM card that can be physically traced.
A huge number of hoax calls crippled many flights last month. Internet-driven threats are not only difficult to trace, they also defy cross-border regulations, making matters geopolitically complicated. Tracing hoaxes are now more complicated than ever before.
