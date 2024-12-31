Mint Primer: Climate targets: How do Nifty-50 companies fare?
Summary
- Contributions from the corporate sector are going to be vital if India is to reach net-zero carbon emission target by 2070 as it is committed to doing. Here are the climate targets of Nifty-50 companies, as per a report by Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS)
Are Nifty-50 firms going green?
Out of the Nifty-50 constituents, an alarming 19 companies are yet to publicly state a target year for becoming net-zero emitters or carbon neutral. Another 20 companies have publicly announced a net-zero target and 11 have committed to a carbon neutral target year. Adani Ports & SEZ, Infosys, Tata Consumer Products and Tech Mahindra have stated both net-zero and carbon neutral timelines. For the companies having a net-zero target, the median year is 2040. The median target year for carbon neutrality is 2032. Of the 19 with no target, a few have articulated some strategies, IiAS noted.