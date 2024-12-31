Do the targets very across sectors?

IT companies are the best performers, given their lower emission intensity. All six IT firms in the Nifty-50 have disclosed a net -zero target, with the earliest in 2030 and latest by 2040. Most companies in the hard-to-abate sectors have also disclosed climate targets, with Coal India being the sole exception. Among the two auto companies, Tata Motors has a net-zero target (2045) while M&M has a carbon neutral target (2040). Tata Steel has a net zero target (2045) while JSW Steel is looking to go carbon neutral by 2050.