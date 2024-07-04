Mint Primer | Home sales: Why small towns are boomtowns now

Where are these markets headed?

Home sales in smaller cities and towns are expected to grow 25% in FY25 compared with FY24, as per Liases Foras’ estimates. The increase in sales in these markets will also be faster than the tier-I markets, partly because the growth is on a relatively smaller base. As project launches increase, the overall housing stock in tier-II markets will also expand. As a result, property prices in these cities could moderate. A lot would also depend on the incentives that the government provides for these markets.