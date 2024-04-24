Industry
Honey I shrunk AI: the latest in tech takeover
Summary
- Turns out, shrinking AI models is what Big Tech is doing to reach every user in the world.
This month, Meta unveiled its new AI model, Llama-3, and Microsoft introduced Phi-3. The base version of each is tiny in comparison to large language models (LLMs). Turns out, shrinking AI models is what Big Tech is doing to reach every user in the world.
