Mint Primer | Indian spices: the bitter taste of global scrutiny

How big are Indian spice exports?

They are quite substantial. In FY24, the country’s spice exports are estimated to be $4.25 billion, which is 12% of the global spice trade pegged at $35 billion. It was just $400 million in 2001-02 but has been rising steadily over the years. It crossed $4 billion in 2020-21 but declined to $3.74 billion in 2022-23 (see chart). Major spices that are exported from India are chilli, cumin, turmeric, cardamom, spice oil & oleoresins, pepper, mint, ginger, garlic and saffron. China is the largest importer, followed by the US, Bangladesh, UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, UK, Australia and Singapore.