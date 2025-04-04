Industry
Mint Primer | Bumpy: Impact of Karnataka High Court ban on bike taxis
Summary
- The court has given three months to the state government to come up with rules for bike taxis.
The Karnataka High Court has prohibited bike taxis until the government lays down clear guidelines under the Motor Vehicles Act. How significant is this ruling, will it disrupt ride-hailing platforms and reshape daily commutes for users? Mint takes a deep dive:
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more