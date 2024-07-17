Outsiders stay away: Karnataka's 'locals only' quotas can hit firms and jobs
Summary
- The draft bill mandates 50% of management positions and 75% of non-management positions to be reserved for ‘locals’.
The Karnataka government's nod to a draft bill mandating reservations for "locals" for private sector jobs will impact the tens of thousands who come to cities like Bengaluru from other states in search of jobs. E-commerce firms, startups, IT and ITes companies, and global capability centres (GCCs) that are headquartered in the state will all face disruptions if they have to select employees based on where they come from rather than skills.