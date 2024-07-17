Outsiders stay away: Karnataka's 'locals only' quotas can hit firms and jobs

The Karnataka government's nod to a draft bill mandating reservations for "locals" for private sector jobs will impact the tens of thousands who come to cities like Bengaluru from other states in search of jobs. E-commerce firms, startups, IT and ITes companies, and global capability centres (GCCs) that are headquartered in the state will all face disruptions if they have to select employees based on where they come from rather than skills.

The draft bill mandates 50% of management positions and 75% of non-management positions to be reserved for ‘locals’. Mint explains the domino impact this decision can have on employment and investments across sectors:

Which sector will hurt most?

The IT and ITes sector, which employs millions, has warned that investments will dry up on the back of such protectionist measures. Industry body Nasscom that represents the IT companies said it was "seriously concerned" and urged the state government to withdraw the bill. In a statement on Wednesday, the industry body said the tech sector contributes 25% to the state's GDP. Such a step will “drive away companies, and stifle startups, especially when more GCCs are looking to invest" in Karnataka. At the same time, the restrictions could force companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce.

What about the impact on employees?

The management cadre are those who are employed in administrative, technical roles while non-management includes those in clerical posts—skilled, semi-skilled, unskilled. Those employed on contracts across factories and industries too will go through a sifting process, and companies which do not adhere will be penalized. The "local" candidate for a post in the state will be someone born in Karnataka, who has spent at least 15 years in the state and can speak Kannada. A candidate has to provide school certificates so that the authorities can verify claims. Those employed in C&D categories have to be from the state and will include mechanics, technicians, line managers, cashiers etc.

Will the movement of workers take a hit?

According to recruiters and lawyers, while the aim of the proposed bill may be to provide more jobs for locals, it will lead to delays in projects as Karnataka—like all other states—is grappling with the lack of adequate talent. The migrant workforce in the state has had important role in infrastructure development and manufacturing, both of which will get impacted if the bill becomes law. Companies typically hire from colleges, vocational training courses and even conduct job fairs and mass recruitment drives will be halted if firms have to offer roles only to certain section of the candidates.

What is the status of the bill?

Lawyers have told Mint that while the bill is just a draft, it has to pass through the Lower and Upper Houses and then get the Governor's approval. And bills like these are often challenged in courts. In 2020, the Haryana government tried legislating reservations in jobs but the bill was struck down by the Punjab and Haryana High Court as it went against Article 14 and 19 of the Constitution. Article 14 guarantees equality before the law while under Article 19, no one can be deprived of the freedom to move freely, form associations, and carry out a profession.

Can Karnataka too lose out?

"As a tech hub, we need skilled talent and whilst the aim is to provide jobs for locals we must not affect our leading position in technology by this move. There must be caveats that exempt highly skilled recruitment from this policy," Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon Ltd said in a post on X. The state which attracts millions in both white- and blue- collar workforce also faces competition from other states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana. When production linked incentive schemes are being rolled out, the state cannot afford to come out with rules that will deter rather than encourage firms to set up shop.