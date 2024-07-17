What about the impact on employees?

The management cadre are those who are employed in administrative, technical roles while non-management includes those in clerical posts—skilled, semi-skilled, unskilled. Those employed on contracts across factories and industries too will go through a sifting process, and companies which do not adhere will be penalized. The "local" candidate for a post in the state will be someone born in Karnataka, who has spent at least 15 years in the state and can speak Kannada. A candidate has to provide school certificates so that the authorities can verify claims. Those employed in C&D categories have to be from the state and will include mechanics, technicians, line managers, cashiers etc.