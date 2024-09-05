Industry
Mint Primer: Why India is now a ‘transparent’ property market
Summary
- Better than two years ago. ‘India-Tier 1’ has climbed to the 31st position among the 89 countries ranked, from the 36th in 2022. This means that tier 1 cities—Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru—have moved up from being semi-transparent in 2022 to transparent now.
For the first time ever, India’s real estate market has been categorized as ‘transparent’ by the Global Real Estate Transparency Index, compiled by property advisory JLL every two years. Mint explains the index and India’s position.
