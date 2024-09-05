Mint Primer: Why India is now a ‘transparent’ property market

Is there room for improvement?

India has a long way to go. Its office stock is 56% green-certified but a greater push is needed for implementation of climate related disclosures and net-zero commitments, as per JLL. India also needs a reliable property index that can be used as a performance benchmark. The use of tech in transactions needs improvement while the availability of land records with consistent information and faster dispute resolution are desired, too. More geographic information system mapping could be used.