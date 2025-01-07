Mint Primer: The factors that could push real estate in 2025
Summary
- Housing, commercial office and retail will see varying measures of growth this year. For housing, affordability will be key. Amid declining real estate activity, particularly in housing, in the latter half of 2024, how will the sector perform this year? Mint explains
How will the office sector fare?
All eyes are on global capability centres (GCCs), which emerged as the highest contributor in office space leasing in 2024. GCCs, along with tech companies and flexible workspace operators, will drive the sector this year as well. New firms entering India and Indian corporates would also contribute to the market. Gross leasing of commercial office space touched a historic high of 79 million sq ft last year, as per property advisory CBRE India. However, supply of Grade A office space is low in key micro-markets in Mumbai and in Bengaluru. For leasing momentum to continue, a fresh supply of good quality office space needs to come in.