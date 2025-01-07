Mint Primer: The factors that could push real estate in 2025

How will the office sector fare?

All eyes are on global capability centres (GCCs), which emerged as the highest contributor in office space leasing in 2024. GCCs, along with tech companies and flexible workspace operators, will drive the sector this year as well. New firms entering India and Indian corporates would also contribute to the market. Gross leasing of commercial office space touched a historic high of 79 million sq ft last year, as per property advisory CBRE India. However, supply of Grade A office space is low in key micro-markets in Mumbai and in Bengaluru. For leasing momentum to continue, a fresh supply of good quality office space needs to come in.