Office leasing has rebounded: Will it aid the economy?
Summary
- Office leasing is likely to see a historic high of 70 million sq. ft in 2024, across nine cities, surpassing the peak of 66.6 million sq. ft seen in 2019, as per estimates by property advisory CBRE India.
Leasing in the commercial office sector is expected to touch an all-time high this year—a sharp rebound from the pandemic years. This is partly led by demand from global capability centres (GCC) and flexible office operators. What does it signify for the economy?