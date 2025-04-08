Industry
Mint Primer: Donald Trump has tanked oil prices too
Summary
- In the space of just 12 months, Brent Crude has declined by as much as 29%.
It is not just the stock markets that are crashing after US President Donald Trump imposed massive tariffs and ignited a trade war. Crude oil, too, has fallen to a multi-year low. What is the future like for oil and its impact on economies like India?
