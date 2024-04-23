Industry
Up, up and away: the implications of India’s soaring demand for air travel
Summary
- Industry experts attribute the growth in air travel demand to rising income levels, unrealized potential of first-time flyers, a competitive environment in air fares, and a multifold increase in the number of operational airports.
On 21 April, 470,751 passengers flew, setting a record for Indian air traffic by beating the previous record registered a year ago. Record demand this summer has implications for both aviation companies and passengers. Mint sets out the scenario:
