Mint Primer | Why 2024 was a mixed bag for the housing sector

Why 2024 was a mixed bag for the housing sector
SummaryHome sales in 2024 have failed to match last year’s peak, leading to a 4% fall. A steady rise in sales hit a roadblock this year—the first time since the pandemic. Project launches, or new supply of homes, also dropped but property prices continued to rise. Mint explains:
How did home sales perform?
Residential sales in the top seven cities saw a slight fall this year compared with 2023, against hopes they would touch a new peak in 2024. The sector’s growth momentum was dented not just by lower sales but also the new supply pipeline, as per Anarock Property Consultants. The elections and a slow project approval process resulted in a decline in the number of new project launches. While sales saw a dip, they were offset by a 16% jump in the overall sales value, due to average price appreciation and increasing unit or home sizes. Unsold stock also declined in many cities, with Pune witnessing the sharpest dip.