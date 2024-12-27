Mint Primer | Why 2024 was a mixed bag for the housing sector

How did home sales perform?

Residential sales in the top seven cities saw a slight fall this year compared with 2023, against hopes they would touch a new peak in 2024. The sector’s growth momentum was dented not just by lower sales but also the new supply pipeline, as per Anarock Property Consultants. The elections and a slow project approval process resulted in a decline in the number of new project launches. While sales saw a dip, they were offset by a 16% jump in the overall sales value, due to average price appreciation and increasing unit or home sizes. Unsold stock also declined in many cities, with Pune witnessing the sharpest dip.