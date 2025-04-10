What could pull up investments?

The pace of decline in funding has eased over the last two years. Despite global headwinds, real estate continues to hold strong, and strategic capital deployment is likely going forward. Beyond homes, office and warehouses, investors are likely to explore new asset classes such as data centres, which are gaining momentum. Besides the existing investors from US, Singapore and Europe, analysts expect investors from countries such as Japan and Korea to contribute more to the real estate investment pie.