Mint Primer: Why Delhi-NCR is India’s new flex office capital
Summary
- Flexible workspaces have emerged as a core component in commercial real estate, capturing a record 20% share of 77.2 million sq. ft of overall office leasing in 2024, as per JLL India estimates.
Delhi-National Capital Region has toppled Bengaluru, India’s top office market, to become the new favourite for flexible workspaces. With a 42% share, Delhi-NCR benefited from corporate demand, good infrastructure, Grade-A supply, and larger transactions. Mint explains: