Mint Primer: Why Delhi-NCR is India’s new flex office capital

What has driven the growth?

The turnaround of Delhi-NCR as a real estate market has not just been in the residential space, but in the commercial segment as well. As an office market, NCR has attracted demand from diverse pools—technology companies, flex space operators, and research and consulting firms. Good connectivity and infrastructure, talent pool and Grade-A office supply have driven flex office leasing in the region in recent years. Analysts expect both Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru to vie for the top slot. To stay ahead, NCR needs to bring in more supply, beyond Gurugram, which is the currently the most favoured market.