Mint Primer: Why India needs to make inroads into deep tech
Summary
- India’s startup landscape has been dominated by consumer-focused ventures. As India aspires to the world’s table of economies, it must develop deep tech ventures. A report by venture investors Speciale Invest and Oister Global notes the changing contours of this shift.
What are deep tech ventures?
Deep Tech encompasses groundbreaking ideas rooted in science and engineering, tackling major global challenges. These innovations stem from fundamental research with specific commercial applications. Examples include space tech startups, gene therapy techniques and green hydrogen ventures. Deep tech spans Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, clean energy, manufacturing, advanced computing, mobility, agritech and infrastructure. Countries with a highly skilled workforce, and robust research and development capabilities lead in deep tech innovation.