Mint Primer: Why is private R&D important in electronics?
Summary
- India can only move up the value chain when companies manufacture core components domestically, and also own patents for devices that are built and sold commercially.
The government has a $3-billion incentive plan to create electronics brands and boost private research spending on the sector. It aims to draw investments and generate business worth over $15 billion, for which research and development would be critical. Mint explains.