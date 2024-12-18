Mint Primer: Why is private R&D important in electronics?

What is India really missing without R&D?

Having local brands that own patents means that technology can be licensed as products for both local and foreign markets from India itself. Currently, most patents in electronics are owned by companies from the US or China, which earn hefty revenues by simply allowing clients access to their technologies. In comparison with mere assembly of electronics, R&D-led innovation can expand the revenue in the domestic market by nearly 10x or even more, which will be crucial to generating greater value. Until any of this happens, it’s unlikely that local brands would be competitive with global ones.