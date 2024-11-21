How have GCCs impacted real estate?

GCCs came to the rescue of the commercial office sector, when leasing by IT firms, the largest occupiers of office space, dropped after covid. Prominent global firms leased 53 million sq. ft between 2022 and June 2024 for GCCs, with most planning to expand. GCCs account for around 50% of space requirements in the top cities. The real estate footprint of GCCs is around 190 million sq. ft, which is expected to touch 280 million sq. ft by 2030. Developers, too, are building office spaces to suit their needs.