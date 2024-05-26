Mint Primer | Why multiple chatbots are better than one

So, will we have teams of bots?

That’s the future. As machines get better with more computational power and ability to comprehend context and emotions, there will be many specialized bots. Some will take care of FAQs; others will offer deeper insights on, say, a holiday destination; another could plan the itinerary. But if you can’t go on the holiday and need someone to reschedule plans, it is beyond the capability of a current bot. But in future, even this will be managed by a virtual agent. It could be two or more bots managing such processes.