Mint Primer: Why PE funds are investing less in real estate
- India’s real estate market has been an attractive destination for global investors, particularly from the US. However, due to inflationary pressures in the US economy, investors have adopted a more cautious approach and decision-making is slow
Private equity (PE) investments in India’s real estate have been falling over the last five years, through a residential boom and recovery in the commercial office segment. While the number of deals has remained constant, the average deal size has shrunk. Mint explains why: