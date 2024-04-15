Mint Primer: Why PE funds are investing less in real estate

How are deal sizes doing?

The average deal size has shrunk sharply by 30% from FY20-FY24. This is primarily because big ticket transactions typically happen in the commercial office space in the form of acquisitions, led by foreign investors. Though the office sector continues to attract the largest share of capital due to better returns, followed by residential, the number of large office acquisitions has dropped due to many investors going on a wait-and-watch mode. Big commercial real estate deals were also low due to the delayed notification of SEZ amendment and some uncertainty over the IT sector, the largest occupiers of office space.