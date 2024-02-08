Mint Primer: Why rents will spiral again this year

Should we brace for more rent hikes?

Yes. Rents are likely to build up further steam in 2024. The increase in rents is a demand-supply game. The fact is that ready housing inventory remains in short supply and the spike in demand continues. On a high base, the escalation is likely to be in the range of 10-15% this year, as per estimates by Housing.com. Rents may start picking up in the current quarter, and gain momentum in the June quarter, when people usually relocate for better job opportunities—a new financial year typically sees new hiring in many industries. The sustained growth in rents signals promising opportunities for investors.