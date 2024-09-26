Industry
Mint Primer | Will Diwali light up festival season home sales?
Summary
- Home sales and launches have hit a slump, but can the festival season turn things around? With sales down 18% and launches dropping 11%, developers are betting on aggressive launches and discounts. Is this slowdown just a blip, or a sign of deeper trouble?
After a winning streak, home sales and project launches have gone tepid. All eyes are now on the coming festive season, considered the best-performing period for the property sector, which could revive the momentum in sales and launches. Mint explains:
