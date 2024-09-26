Mint Primer | Will Diwali light up festival season home sales?

What is expected from the season this year?

This year, the December quarter is set to see many project launches. Some of them had been planned for the festive season, but many will spill over to the December quarter due to a delay in approvals. Real estate firms are likely to roll out incentives and deals, including price discounts, easy payment schemes and freebies. Banks too are likely to offer rebates on mortgages and lower processing fees. Top developers such as DLF and Prestige Group are expected to announce key project launches this year.