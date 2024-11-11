Where does India stand globally?

In 2023, India spewed 8% of global emissions, the third largest behind China (30%) and the US (11%). But India contributed just 3% to CO2 emissions (1850-2022). In the past, India and other developing countries have asked rich nations to provide $1 trillion in climate finance. At COP29, India may lead emerging and developing economies to push for even higher flows. Though India has agreed to move away from fossil fuels, it is unlikely to accept any time-bound targets due to the energy needs of a rapidly growing economy.