Mint Sustainability Summit: Need to focus on climate justice in fight against climate change, says Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: Pralhad Joshi, union minister for new and renewable energy, and consumer affairs, food and public distribution said on Tuesday that the fight against climate change should focus on climate justice.

Addressing the third edition of the Mint Sustainability Summit, Joshi also said the energy transition should be gradual to allow industries enough time to shift to green power and ensure that people continue to have access to low-cost energy.

“A shift to renewables and sustainability is our ultimate goal, but we also understand that this shift has to be gradual so that our industries get sufficient time to switch… So let us talk not only about climate change but let us move on the path of climate justice to mitigate climate change,” the minister said.

“…when we speak only of climate change, there is a perception of our desire to secure the comforts of our lifestyle. But when we speak of climate justice, we demonstrate our sensitivity and resolve to secure the future of the poor,” he added.

Joshi said despite the challenges of climate change, India leads the world in sustainability, which is ingrained in its traditional systems. "If we followed what our culture was in India, we would have never had this issue of climate change in the first place. Indian culture supports sustainability of nature," he said.

Indians have always revered the Sun as Surya Devta, the life-giver and sustainer of all creation. “In renewable energy, we call it solar energy. Similarly, wind energy is revered as Vayu Devta – as vayu, the wind, is the breath of life,” Joshi said.

'Significant progress' The minister said over the past 10 years, India has made significant progress towards its target of net-zero emissions without compromising on economic development. “I am proud to recount that there has been a 76% decrease in tariff for grid-connected solar power plants (from ₹10.95 during 2010-11 to ₹2.60 during 2023-24). Our installed renewable energy capacity has skyrocketed from 75.52 GW in March 2014 to more than 203 GW now. That is a phenomenal 165% increase in 10 years. During this period, total RE generation in India has increased 86% from 193.50 billion units to 360 billion units,” Joshi said.

“And let me assure you that if you find this past 10 years impressive, the coming decade will mesmerise you even more. We are growing like never before. In fact, in the first half of 2024, 12.5 GW of solar power has been added, which is a 179% increase over last year,” the minister said.

Joshi also said the government’s long-term goals on sustainability and combating climate change would integrate with the goal of turning India into a developed nation by 2047. “…we are right on course to achieve our long-term vision for a Viksit Bharat. As India becomes developed by 2047, we envision setting up 1,800 GW installed non-fossil capacity in the country, with 25 MMT green hydrogen production. There will be more than 200 GW of RE equipment manufacturing and the sector will provide one crore jobs,” the minister said.

“We have set ambitious targets, I know, but I am also confident that we will achieve them. The sector is growing well and will continue to outpace others by becoming a major driver of India’s economic activities,” he added.

Focus on green hydrogen Joshi also said green hydrogen was one of the key focus areas of the government and that India was keeping pace with other countries. “…with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, we are confident of not only mitigating climate change but also moving towards Energy Aatmanirbharta. By 2030, the mission targets to achieve at least 5 million metric tonnes of annual green hydrogen production capacity,” the minister said.