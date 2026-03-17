NEW DELHI: The civil aviation ministry proposes to offer as much as ₹1,800 crore as incentives to manufacture drones in India, increase adoption across defence and civilian sectors and reduce reliance on component imports from China.
Mission Drone Shakti: India plans ₹1,800 crore scheme to supercharge local manufacturing, cut China imports
SummaryThis major incentive scheme, named Mission Drone Shakti, aims to supercharge local manufacturing and R&D.
NEW DELHI: The civil aviation ministry proposes to offer as much as ₹1,800 crore as incentives to manufacture drones in India, increase adoption across defence and civilian sectors and reduce reliance on component imports from China.
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