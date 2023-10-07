Mission Raniganj box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer faces a slow start with ₹ 2.8 crore
Mission Raniganj box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' has a weak opening day collection in single digits.
Mission Raniganj box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue,' was released on October 6. The film's first-day collection reveals one of the weakest openings for any Akshay Kumar movie as it garnered single digit sum on its opening day.
