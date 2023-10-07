Mission Raniganj box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue,' was released on October 6. The film's first-day collection reveals one of the weakest openings for any Akshay Kumar movie as it garnered single digit sum on its opening day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On its initial day, the film managed to collect a modest ₹2.8 crore according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This marks one of the weakest opening day figures for an Akshay Kumar film.

Akshay Kumar's previous film, 'OMG 2,' raked in double digit numbers, ₹10.26 crore on its opening day despite facing stiff competition from Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' both of which were released on the same day.

Also read: Mission Raniganj Box Office collection: Can Akshay Kumar deliver back-to-back superhits? Day 1 doesn't look promising About 'Mission Raniganj' Mission Raniganj's star studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt and Omkar Das Manikpuri.

The film, directed by Tinu Desai, portrays the courageous rescue mission led by Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved 65 miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in West Bengal's Raniganj in 1989.

Also read: Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj earns ₹ 78 lakh on Day 1 advance booking The film pays tribute to human resilience, determination, and engineering prowess. The film marks the second collaboration between Akshay Kumar and director Tinu Suresh Desai, following the success of 'Rustom,' which earned Akshay Kumar his first National Award and garnered critical and commercial acclaim.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is 'impactful.' He took to social media platform X and tweeted, "An edge-of-the-seat rescue thriller that leaves a solid impact… Gripping narrative, nail-biting moments and breathtaking finale, this is an inspirational film that deserves a watch… #AkshayKumar brilliant, #RaviKishan excels. #MissionRaniganjReview

Needs a strong word of mouth to make an impact at the box office."

Needs a strong word of mouth to make an impact at the box office."

