Mitsui OSK Lines plans bigger India push across energy shipping, logistics, to hire more Indian seafarers: CEO Tamura

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), the Japanese shipping company that operates the world’s second-largest fleet, plans to deepen its presence in India across energy transportation, automobile exports, logistics and maritime manpower and hire more Indian seafarers.
“India is attractive for us,” Jotaro Tamura, president and chief executive officer of MOL, said in an exclusive interview with Mint during his first visit to India after assuming office earlier this year. “In our updated business plan, India is one of the priority targets.”
Tamura said India has become strategically important in MOL’s long-term “Blue Action” corporate growth strategy extending to 2035, particularly for the 2026-30 phase where the company plans to accelerate expansion in priority geographies.
MOL’s India expansion plans come amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia that have disrupted shipping routes and increased fuel costs globally. Tamura said the company’s immediate priority remains the safety of vessels and seafarers operating around the Gulf region.