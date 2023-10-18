MNCs sent tax notices over expat employees' allowances from foreign parent companies
The demands, ranging from ₹1 crore to ₹150 crore, cover the period between FY18 and FY22 for payments by foreign parent companies to expats working in Indian subsidiaries of MNCs
Multinational corporations (MNCs) operating in India are facing tax demands from goods and services tax (GST) authorities, affecting approximately 1,000 foreign subsidiaries, Business Standard reported quoting sources. The tax demands, issued in recent weeks, pertain to an 18 percent tax on salaries and allowances paid to foreign expats by their overseas parent companies, it added.