Mobile gaming to generate $136 billion globally in 2022

Though in-app purchases remain the primary contributor to revenue for top-grossing games on App Store and Google Play, attempts to monetise through hybrid IAP and ads have also increased. For instance, the number of games with hybrid IAP and Ad Monetization in the US rose from 387 to 419, while in India it increased from 380 to 403 between 2019 and 2021. Though gamers are more open to banner ads, video ads had the highest negative sentiment during Q1 2022.