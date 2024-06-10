Modi 3.0 may increase quota for foreign flights
Summary
- The Modi government is considering increasing foreign flight quotas to destinations where Indian carriers need rights, aiming to balance competition and support Indian airlines. This move comes amid industry debates and significant international traffic growth in India's aviation market
To address the growing demand for international travel, the Narendra Modi government, in its third term, is considering increasing the quota of foreign flights to destinations where Indian carriers need rights to launch services, according to two people familiar with the matter.