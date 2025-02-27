Industry
How the humble momo became a ₹30,000 crore business
Sayantan Bera 10 min read 27 Feb 2025, 05:54 PM IST
Summary
- Till the late-90s, this delicacy was only served in a handful of eateries run by Tibetan refugees and migrants from Nepal for whom it is part of the staple diet. But today, momos have trumped other street food choices. Here’s the inside story of its hot rise.
New Delhi: Driving down from Delhi to nearby hills you may have made a pit stop at one of the numerous roadside eateries. You may also have ordered bite-sized steamed momos and devoured them with a fiery chilli sauce. Chances are, those momos were mass-produced and manufactured, yes, you read it right—manufactured in a factory—a few hundred miles away, not far from where you live.
