How the humble momo became a ₹30,000 crore business

Cottage to QSR

Over the past decade and a half, momos have emerged as a top street food in India with a rapidly growing footprint. Till the late-90s, this delicacy was only served in a handful of eateries run by Tibetan refugees and migrants from Nepal for whom it is part of the staple diet. As a migrant workforce in search of opportunities carried the taste of their home kitchen to faraway cities, momos captured the street food space around 2010. The sight of fresh and steaming dumplings which can instantly gratify one’s hunger and is not deep fried (therefore, healthier), added to its mass appeal.