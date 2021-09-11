MUMBAI : Moody's Investors Service has revised its outlook on JSW Steel Limited to positive from stable.

The rating agency has assigned a Ba2 rating on the proposed notes to be issued by the company in two tranches, with one of them proposed to be sustainability-linked senior unsecured notes.

"The outlook change to positive reflects our view that JSW's better-than-expected operating performance this fiscal year will help to sustain its deleveraging," said Kaustubh Chaubal, vice president and senior credit officer, Moody's. The company will continue to generate large and positive free cash flow from operations over the next 12-18 months because of supportive steel prices and steady product spreads amid likely continued strong steel demand, he added.

Today's rating action is also supported by sustainable improvement in JSW's liquidity profile.

Steel consumption in India should grow at high single-digit percentages in the fiscal year ending March 2022 (fiscal 2022). Any slowdowns caused by the second coronavirus wave in April to May 2021 will largely be contained within the first quarter (Q1), Moody's said, adding that while slowing construction during the monsoon season will keep steel consumption low in a seasonally soft Q2, demand should pick up in the second half of fiscal 2022.

"This is on the back of continued infrastructure investments and rising demand from residential construction, automotive and white goods manufacturing," it said.

In Moody's view, India's rising steel demand, JSW's broad offering of long and flat steel products, and the commissioning of downstream facilities that produce high value-added products with better pricing will help the company strengthen its market share.

In addition, the company will increase its steel production following the commissioning of its 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) brownfield capacity in September 2021.

